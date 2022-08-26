With parents, students, teachers and all the vital support staff gearing up for school, I thought a back-to-school edition of the newsletter might be in order. While we are not in session during eight months of the year, our staff at the Capitol continues to provide regular updates to legislators. We also take advantage of opportunities to learn more about the issues and hear from constituents. As summer transitions to fall, many organizations also hold policy events for their members and invite legislators to participate. I have several such events scheduled in the coming weeks.
Education Funding
Education is a big deal in Iowa. That is quite evident with a quick look at the state general fund budget, where PK-12 funding comprises 44.23% of the $8.208 billion budget. Add in funding for state universities and community colleges and the total rises to 54.05% of Legislature-approved budget.
During the 2022 legislative session, the General Assembly set the growth factor for school funding at 2.50%. The Legislature also provided an additional $5 per student to address the school funding equity issue that has existed since the implementation of the school funding formula. These increases have raised the state’s funding level for each student – known as state cost per pupil — to $7,413 for Fiscal Year 2023 (2022-2023 school year). This is an increase of $186 over the previous year’s level.
As a former school board president, I always asked for more funding from the Legislature, but to be honest, funding per pupil has grown by $1,530 over the past eleven years. The overall amount of funding provided to schools each year has climbed from $2.624 billion in Fiscal Year 2012 to $3.564 billion for this upcoming school year.
Increasing the state funding per pupil has not been the only change enacted by the Legislature. Over the last five years, the General Assembly has taken additional steps to address the inequity in transportation costs experienced by districts. In the 2022-2023 school year, $29.5 million of funding will help ensure that all Iowa school districts do not spend more than the statewide average cost per student for transportation costs.
The General Fund is not the only source of state funding to Iowa schools. The Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) fund provides schools with funding from one cent of Iowa sales tax to be used on infrastructure needs. In Fiscal Year 2012, Iowa schools split $394.1 million thru SAVE. Now a decade later, that amount has risen significantly. Through the end of June, Iowa school districts had received $607.3 million in Fiscal Year 2022.
Training New Teachers
Just like everywhere, schools are experience a significant workforce crunch from classroom teachers to paraeducators to coaches to bus drivers, pretty much any position. One thing I learned about this summer was the Purple Pathway for Educators at the University of Northern Iowa. UNI and the Waterloo schools piloted a program where paraeducators can earn a teaching degree in a new, alternative way. The program is entirely online and currently focused on training elementary teachers. Finding ways for people currently working another job, but interested in becoming teachers was a hot topic during the last legislative session. The Purple Pathway program is now going statewide. I’m excited to see how it works. More about the program can be found here at the link: https://online.uni.edu/purple-pathway-paraeducators.
Legislative Page Program Applications Open
The Legislative Page program offers high school students the opportunity to work on the floor of the Iowa House or Senate during the legislative session. Pages assist legislators in a number of ways and see the legislative process happen right in front of them. During the 2021 session, pages proposed legislation that would provide one half a semester credit of social studies for learning on the job. That bill passed unanimously. I wish I would have known about the program when I was in school. The page position is open to all juniors and seniors in high school or those that have turned 16 years old by January 9th, 2023.
More information about the program can be found here: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/careers/positions/282274BF-4816-4323-8CE7-DC3CF151A804.pdf
The online application is accessible at this link: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/careers/apply?pid=178.
Iowa Sets Record Revenue from Gaming in FY 2022
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission published its statistics on gaming revenue for Fiscal Year 2022. The commission has reported a record in generated revenue by Iowa’s 19 casinos totaling $1.7 billion in adjusted gross revenue, an increase over $190 million. This increase in revenue will also lead to increase revenues for the cities and counties with a licensed casino. $17.4 million in tax revenue will go to those counties and cities, an increase of nearly $2 million.
Revenue is shared beyond the cities and counties that have casinos. The County Endowment Fund Program is a collection of the 84 counties that do not have a licensed casino. Each county has community foundations that receive grants and endowments for eligible charitable organizations. The County Endowment Fund Program has distributed grants in several focus areas including public/societal benefit, human services, education, arts and culture, health, and environment improvements and protections. The estimated contribution to the County Endowment Fund Program for FY 2022 is $12.6 million, an increase of $1.3 million.
The State revenue on gaming taxes in FY 2022 is $349 million, an increase of $34.8 million from FY 2021. That revenue for the state goes towards the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund, Water Quality Infrastructure Fund, Iowa Skilled Worker and Job Creation Fund, cultural affairs and tourism grants, and the general fund.
988 Phone Number Launches for Mental Health Crisis Calls
A new emergency phone number launched this summer to get Iowans treatment when in mental health crisis as soon as possible. This suicide and crisis lifeline is as simple as dialing 9-8-8 on your phone, meant to be as similar and memorable as the traditional 9-1-1 phone number.
Iowans have the ability to call or text 988, and these calls and texts will be routed to two local crisis centers in Iowa, CommUnity Crisis Services and Foodbank in Iowa City and Foundation 2 in Cedar Rapids.
By speaking to an Iowa counselor, those counselors are familiar with what local resources are available to treat your mental health crisis. All counselors are trained in suicide intervention and prevention.
New Statewide Broadband Map Available for Public Input
Recently, the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) announced the release of a new broadband map of Iowa, reporting the conditions of broadband availability in accordance with federal grant guidelines at over 1 million locations throughout the state. The public can view the map https://ocio.iowa.gov/broadband-availability-map-version-5?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
For rural residents especially, the new map provides a more detailed view than prior maps, identifying the broadband service available at homes and businesses across Iowa as reported by broadband providers. Locations with slower broadband speeds – defined by relevant federal guidelines to be slower than 100 upload/20 download – may be eligible for future grant funding opportunities through the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Program.
The publication of the map starts a 30-day challenge process where the public, broadband providers, and communities throughout Iowa can submit information to the OCIO wherever they believe the map incorrectly reports broadband service data. Instructions for challenging the map can be found at the website. Challengers may also e-mail ociogrants@iowa.gov for assistance and questions.
Youth
I had the opportunity to speak to northeast Iowa students participating in the Iowa Youth Congress. They were meeting for orientation into the year-long program. The students will ultimately meet for a one-day Mock Congress at the Iowa Capitol. Read more at https://humanrights.iowa.gov/iowa-youth-congress.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.