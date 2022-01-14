On Monday January 10th, the second session of the 89th Iowa General Assembly convened in regular session. The 2022 session is scheduled to last 100 days. Day one consisted of speeches by legislative leaders in both chambers and the greeting of new clerks and pages. Abbey Ross, an Iowa State student from Huxley returns as my clerk this session. In the Iowa House, much of the rest of the week was filled with the initial meetings of House committees, meetings with constituents and a bit of ceremony.
This session, I will continue serving on the House Agriculture, Economic Growth, Education, Environmental Protection, and Ag and Natural Resources budget committees. These committees do most of their work in the first half of the legislative session. After committee meetings this week, I have been assigned a couple of bills, with subcommittees for those bills scheduled next week.
Tuesday night, Governor Reynolds gave the Condition of the State address and revealed her plan for state spending in fiscal year 2023. The Governor’s plan proposes to spend $8.2013 billion from the General Fund in FY 2023, which is an increase of 0.95 percent over the current FY 2022 budget. Governor Reynolds’s budget spends 89.04 percent of the on-going revenue in the General Fund ($9.2106 billion).
Among the major items in the Governor’s budget are:
Supplemental State Aid for Schools – Governor Reynolds is proposing that Iowa’s education system receive $154.1 million in additional money during FY 2023, which is a 2.5 percent increase in Supplemental State Aid for schools and school transportation funding.
Higher Education – State funding for state universities under the Board of Regents, Community Colleges, and the Iowa Tuition Grant program also receive a 2.5 percent increase in FY 2023. The University of Northern Iowa would receive $1.3 million for its new program working with community college students to earn their bachelor degrees. Students at the state’s independent colleges also see an increase of $1.2 million to the Iowa Tuition Grant program.
Medicaid — In Fiscal Year 2023, the state would spend $1.5039 billion from the General Fund on the regular Medicaid program and the Health and Wellness program. This amount would have been significantly higher, if not for the continued enhanced federal Medicaid match rate states are receiving in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mental Health – Another major piece of Governor Reynolds budget proposal is fulfilling the state’s new commitment to exclusively funding Iowa’s mental health system. Under her budget plan, the state provides $121.3 million to the mental health regions to serve Iowans needing mental health and intellectual disability services.
Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund – As part of her budget proposal, Governor Reynolds also released her recommendations for the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund (RIIF) for FY 2023. Among the new projects proposed to be funded are:
$4.9 million for Dept. of Corrections projects
$3.2 million for infrastructure projects at DHS facilities,
$6 million in FY 2023 & FY 2024 to restore the livestock barns at the Iowa State Fairgrounds
Creating new programs dealing with carbon and fertilizer management
The Governor also proposed for increasing funding for state park infrastructure projects, Iowa National Guard facilities, and grants for the railroad revolving fund and recreational trails.
Wednesday morning, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen gave her Condition of the Judiciary to a joint session of the Legislature. Some highlights of Judicial Branch 2021 accomplishments included:
Improvements in court rooms. Acoustic improvements were made that included new technology in almost every courtroom. This includes sound systems and strategically placed microphones.
Continuing as a leader in research and education on procedural fairness and access to justice.
Increased adult learning for judges and other court staff to help ensure justice is served equally, no matter where you live in the state.
Comprehensive revision to criminal procedure rules. This will streamline the rules, fill in the gaps and ensure the rules are working best for both prosecution and defense attorneys.
The Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell completed the week of legislative updates on Thursday with his Condition of the Iowa National Guard address. The most notable piece of his report was that the Army National Guard was at 102% of its authorized strength in 2021, and 81% of eligible soldiers deciding to re-enlist. The Air National Guard was at 101% of authorized strength, with 93% of soldiers re-enlisting. During 2021, the Iowa National Guard deployed soldiers to Qatar, Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait and Kosovo.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.
The first townhall of the legislative session will be held at the Arlington Community Center at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22.