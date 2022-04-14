The Iowa House met just one day for debate on a handful of bills during week 14 of the 2022 legislative session. This was scheduled to be the last full week of session this year as the 100th day comes on April 19. During this session, the House has worked hard on policy and budget bills in order to have everything completed by the 100th day. All but one of the 10 budget bills has been passed by the House. The final budget is the Standings bill, which is completed on the last day or two of session and is used as a catchall bill.
On the other side of the Capitol Rotunda, the Iowa Senate has yet to pass a single budget bill and has been holding debate just one or two days a week recently. And to be honest, with just a few days left in the schedule, the Senate Republicans have not yet publicly released their spending plans for the year. So at this point, the House has been put “on call” as we wait for the Senate to do their budget work. We may or may not be meeting during the coming week, time will tell.
Bottle Bill
During our one day of debate, the House had a somewhat historic vote. The bottle bill was passed 44 years ago and has been in need of modernization for many years. This was maybe the most often mentioned issue during my campaign for the House in 2020. On a 73-17 vote, the House passed an amended version SF 2378 to increase the handling fee for redemption centers and dealers to 3 cents per can or bottle. This is a 2 cent increase over the current handling fee.
Additional provisions of the bill modifies the convenience standard, allows retailers to opt out of handling empty containers under certain conditions, updates the enforcement authority, and increases penalties. Retailers can only opt out of accepting returns if any of the following apply:
- Has a food establishment license, has a certified food protection manager, and uses time/temperature controls for food safety
- Has entered into an agreement with a mobile redemption center where the retailer provides adequate space, utilities, and internet connection to operate the mobile redemption center; and the agreement does not require additional payment to the retailer or mobile redemption center.
- Retailer’s business is in a county with a population of 30,000+ and is within 10 miles of a redemption center or mobile redemption center, or retailer’s business is in a county with a population of 30,000 or less and is within 15 miles of a redemption center or mobile redemption center.
The updates to the bottle bill should allow redemption centers to become more viable businesses, and the inclusion of mobile redemptions in the law should create much more accessibility of can redemption opportunities for consumers. With the House amendment, the bill goes back to the Senate for their consideration.
Overweight Truck Permits
SF 2376 establishes a new 90,000 pound all-system permit for trucks operating in excess of the current 80,000 pound weight limit. The new permit will cost $500 annually. 75% of the fee will be deposited in the county bridge construction fund and 25% will go to the road use tax fund. This should increase revenue to the road use tax fund by $370,000 per year and increase revenue to the county bridge construction fund by $1.2 million per year. Currently, when the governor increases the weight limits by declaration no additional revenue is collected to go towards repair and maintenance of roads and bridges.
Catalytic Converters
The theft of catalytic converters from vehicles has become a huge problem in some areas. To address the issue, SF 2287 will require sellers of catalytic converters to a scrap metal dealer to provide evidence of ownership to the buyer. The buyer must keep records of the sale a minimum of two years and the sales must be made via a traceable payment method such as a check, voucher, or prepaid cards. The seller must provide name, address, place of business (if any) and a government issued photo ID. Civil penalties range from $1000 for the first violation to $10,000 for the third and subsequent violations.
Iowa Schools Ranked by Performance
Throughout this session, we have seen and heard a lot regarding education, particularly in our PK-12 schools. But where do our schools rank and how are they ranked? The Iowa School Performance Profiles is an online tool that shows how public schools have performed on multiple measures. Each school receives an overall score based on its performance on certain accountability measures.
Schools then receive a score for each accountability measure and then the scores are combined into an overall score. Schools also receive a score for each subgroup of students, such as students with disabilities. Subgroups must have 20 or more students to receive a score. The average overall statewide school score is 54.91. These scores are used in two ways: identifying schools in need of support and improvement (Comprehensive and Targeted) and assigning ratings of Exceptional, High Performing, Commendable, Acceptable, Needs Improvement, and Priority.
The two categories we hear the most about are Comprehensive and Targeted schools. A school is identified for Comprehensive support and improvement if its overall score falls within the lowest five percent of Title I schools in the state or its graduation rate falls below 67.1 percent. A school is identified for Targeted support and improvement if a student subgroup score is as low as the lowest five percent of schools in the state. Comprehensive and Targeted schools maintain their designations for three years, giving the schools time to come up with a meaningful, effective plan for improvement.
Schools receive ratings based on their overall score across several categories detailed on the Iowa School Performance website linked below. The ratings, corresponding score ranges and percent of schools are shown in the table. House District 64 has at least one school in each category, except for the Exceptional category. To view where your school falls, visit https://www.iaschoolperformance.gov.
The 2022 House pages were honored this week. These high school students do a great job of helping out with the legislative process. If you know of an interested student, let me know and I can pass along the application information.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.