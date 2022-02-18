Week 6 at the Iowa Capitol was the first funnel of the 2022 legislative session, which means all bills must be passed through subcommittees and regular committees in at least one chamber in order to stay alive. There are exceptions for bills in Appropriations (spending) and Ways and Means (revenue). To get bills through the funnel, the Iowa House was packed with lots of committee action, including 77 subcommittees occurring by mid-afternoon on Thursday.
The biggest news of the week happened late Wednesday afternoon when the Iowa House passed HF 2317, a simple and responsible plan that reduces income tax rates through a phased approached into an eventual flat tax rate of four percent on individual income, and exempts retirement income from individual income tax. The bill also creates a new income tax exemption option for retired farmers. The House plan would save Iowans well over $1 billion in income taxes. The bill will now move on to the Senate where negotiations over the final bill will continue.
After chairing five subcommittees over the last several days, four of the bills I am managing were also passed through regular committees this week, along with a fifth bill I sponsored that went through the Natural Resources committee.
On Tuesday, the Economic Growth committee passed HSB 675. This bill concerns the recommendations of the artisanal butchery task force and seeks to implement their guidance. Among the recommendations is creating a framework for a one-year certificate program for artisanal butchery at a community college and creating a library of resources that includes both educational and financial assistance information available to any Iowa based business involved in meat processing.
On Monday, HF 2308 passed through subcommittee, followed by unanimous vote in the Agriculture committee meeting Tuesday morning. This bill proposes two components, the first being to establish a dairy processing and milk production innovation and revitalization fund and program, and secondly, to create a task force that explores the feasibility of establishing an artisanal dairy processing program at a community college or an institution governed by the state board of Regents.
HSB 673 also passed through the Agriculture committee on Tuesday. This bill would establish new Iowa Code language that creates a ‘Choose Iowa’ program which promotes Iowa grown and produced food commodities by presenting the opportunity to apply for the use of a Choose Iowa logo, under which the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship (IDALS) could accept or reject use of the logo based on the definitions of the program.
The bill also increases the minimum octane number for premium grade unleaded gasoline from 90 to 91, and removes the ethanol labeling requirements at the gas pump. This change mirrors the changes in the fuel bill that was passed a couple of weeks ago. Finally, the bill sets the registration fee for each brand and formulation of a brand of pesticide product at $300. The first $50 of each fee goes to the general fund with the balance going to the groundwater protection fund.
The Education Committee met Thursday evening to consider seven bills, including HF 2306. This bill creates a scholarship program for students with intellectual and learning disabilities who attend a comprehensive transition postsecondary program at an Iowa college. Currently there are two qualifying programs in the state, at the University of Iowa and at Northwestern College. Students in these programs are not currently eligible for other scholarships provided through the College Student Aid Commission.
HF 2103 is a bill that was proposed by the City of Oelwein and was passed by the Natural Resources Committee by a unanimous vote on Monday. HF 2103 proposes to add the term ‘bicycles’ to the Code chapter providing incentives for public use of private land for recreational purposes as well as adding other types of trail use to the liability protection offered to private land owners if they allow the public to hunt or recreate on their property. The bill explicitly adds ‘railroad right-of-ways’ & ‘railroad crossings’ that are used for bicycling or other trail purposes limits as ‘land’ defined in Code chapter 461C with clarifying language on what railroad property is involved.
Next week will bring lots of floor debate as all the bills that passed out of committees in the past weeks will be eligible for consideration by the full House. Last year, we there were a couple of times when over 20 bills were debated during a single floor debate session. I will continue to give you updates on the bills that advance out of the House. However, you can follow along by visiting the legislative website https://www.legis.iowa.gov/ and selecting the Senate or House Floor Votes by Bill links.
This week, I met with members of the Iowa Poultry Association to give an update from the Iowa House and hear about their legislative priorities.
The next Farm Bureau Town Hall will be held Saturday, February 19 at 9 a.m. at the Arlington Community Center. I hope to see you there.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.