INDEPENDENCE – Skills learned on the farm can lead to a productive career in agriculture, but sometimes you have to have fun.
For as long as he can remember Independence FFA member JT Thomas and his family have attended the Bremer County Fair Combine Demo Derby.
“As a family, we first started participating in the demo derby at the 2019 Bremer County Fair when my dad was asked to drive the combine that is owned by Derrek Sommerfelt,” said JT. “I couldn’t actually drive the combine until I turned 16. My first time of operating the combine was during the 2022 Bremer County Fair.”
Like many young farmers, JT is not afraid to get his hands dirty. In 2021 JT used a John Deere 4400 that he refurbished with the help of his family (mom Angela, dad Mike, and brother Luke) to assist with harvesting the FFA corn fields next to the Jr/Sr High School.
“The combine I use for [custom] harvesting is not the one for the demo derby,” said JT. “The combine that I use in the demo derby is owned by Derrek Sommerfelt. My family and I are responsible for the maintenance and look of the demo machine. The demo combine was previously owned by another person that used it in the Bremer County Demo Derby.”
The same combine has been used in multiple demo derbies and the Thomas family has used it for three demo derbies so far.
“In 2019, we didn’t make it past the first heat,” said JT. “In 2021 my dad got to the top 3 in the medium class. In 2022, the first year that I competed, I was doing well in the first heat of medium combines. However, before the round ended, my drive belt jumped off, and I was knocked out of the competition. My goal for this next year is to place second in the medium combine division.”
Meanwhile, in the fall entrepreneur JT returned to the business of farming. “JT’s Custom Harvesting” fits the farming niche of jobs where a smaller combine is needed to access a field.
“I have doubled the amount of customers I had from my first year,” he said. “I do still have capacity for additional new customers. I can harvest wide and narrow row corn, windrowed crops, and small grains.”
For more information on “JT’s Custom Harvesting” follow him on Facebook or contact him at 319-290-0694. JT also has a YouTube page, J.T. The Ag Guy, where there is a video of his combine running during harvest and of the White 8600 in the demo derby.
JT currently serves as the Treasurer of the Independence FFA chapter. He will be receiving an Iowa FFA degree at the Iowa FFA State Convention in the spring. He is also the President of the Shady Grove Superstars 4-H Club.