Welcome to 2023 legislative session. This session begins the 90th General Assembly.
We have had a very robust and successful first week at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines. All of the committees have met and are organized. The governor, Supreme Court, and the National Guard have shared the condition of the state is excellent.
Most of my time and energy will be spent on my assigned committees. The five committees I am honored to serve on are: Agriculture, Natural Resources, Transportation, Vice Chair of Appropriations and Chair of Agriculture and Natural Resources budget subcommittee.
There are several bills in these committees and I can elaborate on them in the near future.
Responsibilities on Appropriations will come later in the session. This committee decides how to cut up the financial pie as deemed necessary. Typically, there are a large number financial asks and our job on that committee is to sort through them.
Thank you for reading along and I will share news as it comes forward.
