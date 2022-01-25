The second week of session brought forth bills to the various committees which then are assigned to subcommittees. The subcommittee is the first of seven steps for a bill to become a law. Iowa has a wonderful system to ensure many legislators and the public to have the opportunity to debate issues.
My first subcommittee, the first step for a bill to be heard, had very robust debate on its value. The bill was about proving car owners have insurance at the time of registration at the county courthouse. I want to share how much I appreciated the vivid discussion and the professionalism shown during the meeting. When it was all said and done, the bill died due to lack of support and a need to have a different approach. The subcommittee level is where the public shares their opinion on the bill, and it is our job as legislators to listen and collect information.
The next bill I want to mention is the governor’s “Fuel Access Bill.” I will be managing this piece of legislation through the Senate. The bill has two main goals. First is to increase the value of corn and soybeans in Iowa and second is to have high-quality, low-cost fuel for consumers. I have worked with the Governor Reynolds on this bill for over a year now, changing pieces of it to bring together consumers, farmers, bio diesel producers, ethanol producers, small and large fuel retailers. The bill nearly completed the drafting process. When it is ready, I will be bringing it to a subcommittee for discussion. As always, I spend nearly every day listening to Iowans and gathering as much information as possible to make good decisions on your behalf.