Week 17 is when we finished business for the 2023 legislative session. There was a lot of great legislation passed to make Iowans’ lives better.
One bill, which is the highlight of that week, is the property tax relief bill. It will save over $100 million on our taxes in addition to putting strong controls in place to protect taxpayers from big jumps in property taxes because of large assessment hikes. All of you asked and we delivered.
The other high profile bills this year is the school choice legislation. Iowa families will now be able to make decisions about where the best place is to have their children attend school. I hope to write a full summary soon on several more pieces of legislation that passed, and the ones that didn’t make it through the Capitol.
I certainly want to thank everyone who contacted me over the last four months. The respectful style of the people in the Senate district is fantastic. I enjoy interacting with the people I represent. Most of the time we agree on the current topics being discussed, sometimes we don’t, however, the dialog is productive when we can interact as professionals.
As always … From the Ground Up.
Senator Dan Zumbach represents Senate District 34, including Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, and Fayette Counties. Senator Zumbach is the vice chair of the Appropriations Committee and I also serve on the Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environment, and Transportation committees. Additionally, he serves as the chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.
Mailing Address: Dan Zumbach, 1007 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50319-1001