Hello everyone in the great Senate District 48! This is the last year I have the opportunity to represent the fantastic people of what is known as District 48. Because of the 2020 census, the political lines have been redrawn across the state. This district consists of all of Delaware County, parts of Buchanan, Jones, and Linn Counties.
The new district, which I will start to represent in January of 2023, will be called District 34. It includes all of Delaware County, all of Buchanan County, most of Fayette County, and parts of Black Hawk and Dubuque Counties. The selection process is a good one and is created by the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency (LSA). It certainly catches the attention of all elected officials, Republicans and Democrats alike.
The first week of the session is filled with speeches and meetings. Committees met and are organized to operate. I will be chairing the Senate Agriculture Committee, a member of the Transportation, Natural Resources, and Rules and Administration. I also vice chair the Administration and Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee.
With all the work of organizing the legislature during the first week, the highlights are hearing from the other branches of Iowa’s government in their annual reports. We heard from the National Guard, the Supreme Court, and the Executive Branch. All areas of the Government have reported, I am honored to share with you, the STATE OF IOWA IS IN GREAT CONDITION!
Majority Leader, Senator Whitver said in his speech: “Recently, Iowa was rated as one of the best states for opportunity. We were named the state in the strongest position to withstand the Covid pandemic and we were also named the fastest state to recover from it. After 5 years of a Republican trifecta, Iowa’s success is no longer subjective – it’s objective.”
Governor Kim Reynolds has set forth a bold agenda for us to work with. Governor Reynolds’ speech was memorable for many reasons, but a few lines stood out: “But in the small towns, around kitchen tables, in the fields and back-offices, Iowans understand that we in this building don’t fund anything. They do. And right now, they’re paying too much.”
It will be an honor to work with her and the people I represent to set forth in this legislative session. I will work to fulfill the needs of Iowans in a responsible manner.
As Always … From the Ground Up.