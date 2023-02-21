The sixth week of the legislative session is bringing together a combination of education, conversation, and legislation.
Bills from committees I do not serve on are starting to be shared across all members of the Senate. This is the conversational and educational process of sharing information. If you were in the chamber, you would witness many legislators visiting at each other’s desks, sitting on the benches in the back, and standing in small groups educating each other the purpose of the potential new legislation.
One important bill this week will allow small hospitals struggling to stay open to become emergency centers. This bill will help rural hospitals increase Medicaid reimbursement in an effort to keep providing services.
I continue to share the message from many surrounding the proposed pipeline across Iowa. This pipeline crosses three of the five counties I represent. Opponents of the project voice concerns of safety and property rights. Proponents of the project voice the need to maintain grain markets and bolster Iowa’s economy. Both sides have valid points. As you can see it is difficult to bring these opinions together. The thoughts surrounding this proposed project vary widely and it is difficult to bring people together on a common plan. I will keep pushing on your behalf.
I am finalizing a bill on deer depredation. An overpopulation of deer in some areas are causing severe economic damages to vehicles and crops. I have taken ideas from the DNR, insurance agencies, hunters, and farmers to develop a plan. The bill is in drafting and should be finalized it in the next two weeks.
Visitors
- A special thank you to the public school superintendents who came to the Capitol thanking us for the increase in funding and the latitude to have spending flexibility. I appreciate their positive approach to student achievement.
- I had the chance to meet with former Iowa Agriculture Secretary and USDA Under Secretary of Agriculture, Bill Northey
- Delaware County Extension Council President, Roger Helmrichs, visited the Capitol and shared his thoughts about Iowa State Extension.
- Enjoyed a visit with family friend, Meghan Orr, from the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association
- Met with UNI students as they shared their career paths
As always … From the Ground Up.
Senator Dan Zumbach represents Senate District 34, including Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, and Fayette Counties
He is the vice chair of the Appropriations Committee and I also serve on the Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environment, and Transportation committees. Additionally, he serves as the chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.
