The 5th week of the session is winding down. A few bills continue to work through the legislature, but most of our time is spent on committee work.

I spent a considerable amount of my work here in conversation with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Natural Resources. The bills I am working to move forward include a deer herd management bill, a bill to correct lighting on commercial trucks, and a bill to adjust the grain indemnity fund.

