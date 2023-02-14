The 5th week of the session is winding down. A few bills continue to work through the legislature, but most of our time is spent on committee work.
I spent a considerable amount of my work here in conversation with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Natural Resources. The bills I am working to move forward include a deer herd management bill, a bill to correct lighting on commercial trucks, and a bill to adjust the grain indemnity fund.
On the Senate floor we passed a medical malpractice bill to limit excessive lawsuits in the medical field. Our local hospitals in Manchester, Independence, and Oelwein are on the verge of dropping vital services because of excessive costs. This legislation will help keep our small hospitals open and having OBGYN services close to home.
Several bills are alive promoting property rights. Many of the folks we represent in Iowa have concerns on a proposed pipeline across Iowa. I am sharing these concerns with my colleagues and working on the proper solution. There are many opinions on what the solution is, and we will continue to bring these opinions together.
There will be two more weeks of committee work and then the focus will be on floor debate, and dividing the tax dollars responsibly.
As always…. From the Ground Up.
Senator Dan Zumbach represents Senate District 34, including Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, and Fayette Counties
He is the vice chair of the Appropriations Committee and I also serve on the Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environment, and Transportation committees. Additionally, he serves as the chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.
Des Moines, IA 50319-1001