The legislature is approximately two-thirds complete with the 2022 legislative session. Most of the policy bills have made it through the Senate Chamber and work continues on budget bills.
I know this probably sounds repetitive but the majority of my time is spent on my three policy committees and one budget committee. I chair Agriculture, sit on Transportation, and Natural Resources and Environment. My budget subcommittee is Administration and Regulation. I will share a few things that have come up in these areas.
One of the bigger concerns in agriculture today is the spread of High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI), better known as bird flu. As of March 10, we have two cases confirmed in the state of Iowa. One is a back-yard flock in southwest Iowa and the other is a turkey flock in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture, Iowa DNR, and Iowa State University have all been part of a swift response to the situation. The virus spreads fast and is very lethal to domestic birds. It is widely assumed the virus is carried by migrating wild birds in their spring flights.
In Natural Resources, we passed bills to help clarify the appropriate ammunition and firearms that can be used during various hunting seasons. We are also working on legislation to develop the appropriate size of the Iowa deer herd.
In Transportation, we are moving legislation to help the shortage of truck drivers and also to help maintain the condition of our roads with voluntary permits.
On the Administration and Regulation Budget Subcommittee, we are looking at all the state departments in Des Moines and combing through their budgets. This is done to ensure the departments are not wasting your money. It is tedious but a very important part to ensure efficiency.
Mailing Address: Dan Zumbach, 1007 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50319-1001