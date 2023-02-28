The seventh week of session brings a barrage of subcommittee meetings. Typically, my day starts at 7:00 am gathering information on the day’s potential legislation. There is a constant information flow which must be sorted through.
Four to five subcommittee meetings are normal per day with each consuming several hours of preparation. Each word in the bill matters and the bills must be combed through line by line and word for word.
This time of the year it is extremely difficult to find time for all of the activities happening at the Capitol. If you stop in, be sure to send in a pink slip at the Senate door and if I am in the chamber, I will come out and visit. If I am not in the Chamber, please understand we are getting your work done.
This week and next week are when bills live or die because of funnel week in early March. Policy bills that have not made it through subcommittee and full committee will not be able to be considered on the floor this year.
There are two bills I have been asked to carry before funnel week arrives. One is a bill to allow vet technicians to have more latitude and responsibilities under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian. The other is a bill to create a deer deprivation season on high population deer areas to increase deer harvest rate on selected damage proven fields.
All members are working hard to gather votes for the bills they are managing. The next ten days will tell the story for many bills.
I had a chance to visit with US Congressman Randy Feenstra and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver.
I met with Governor Kim Reynolds to share what was going in Senate District 34.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts this past week.
As always … From the Ground Up.
Senator Dan Zumbach represents Senate District 34, including Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, and Fayette Counties
He is the vice chair of the Appropriations Committee and also serves on the Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environment, and Transportation committees. Additionally, he serves as the chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.
