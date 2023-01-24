Hi Everyone!
Week 2 is under our belts at the Capitol in Des Moines.
The Natural Resources chair has me working on a deer depredation bill to help get our state deer herd size in check. I spent a lot of time researching our state’s deer herd and where the overpopulation/underpopulation areas are. The state issues approximately 350,000 deer tags each year and approximately 120,000 are harvested. As a committee, we have many questions on the information of what the herd size is and what it should be. It is estimated at 500,000 head. Many believe it may be closer to 750,000 up to 1,000,000. What we do know is car accidents from deer are up, and crop loss is substantial. I am working with the DNR and other legislators to develop a new approach to population control.
In Transportation I am working on rule changes with the CDL drivers license and removing regulations on certain types of heavy and over-size loads.
The Agriculture Committee is working with Iowa Department of Agriculture on getting the grain indemnity fund back into a healthy state. We are also promoting having a year-round racoon hunting season to help control the population.
It is an honor to represent you at the Capitol.
As Always …From the Ground Up.
Senator Dan Zumbach represents Senate District 34, including Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, and Fayette Counties.
