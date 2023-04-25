We are beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel with this legislative session’s work.
Two pieces of high-profile legislation passed the Senate chamber which will affect Iowans in a positive way. We certainly hope the House of Representatives can follow through and deliver these bills to the governor.
One of the bills delivers property tax relief for Iowans. There are seven objectives this bill will accomplish to help Iowans:
1. It will reduce rates when assessments rise
2. Maintains local flexibility
3. It increases transparency
4. Restores basic levy limitations
5. Controls the growth of property taxes
6. Simplifies and consolidates 17 levies
7. Eliminates property tax loopholes
The other high-profile bill was a parental bill of rights in education. There is a slew of misinformation about this bill, but I want to put the information into a nutshell. Ultimately it allows parents, not the institution, to decide what is in the best interest of their child. It also says it is inappropriate for elementary students to have access to sexually explicit material.
I believe it is highly probable the session will end in the next ten days or so. The budgets are coming together, and the last few pieces of policy should be finished in the near future.
I had the chance to visit with National Guard members at Camp Dodge and fly in a Black Hawk helicopter
Thanks for sharing your thoughts this past week.
As always … From the Ground Up.
Senator Dan Zumbach represents Senate District 34, including Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, and Fayette Counties. Senator Zumbach is the vice chair of the Appropriations Committee and I also serve on the Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environment, and Transportation committees. Additionally, he serves as the chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.
Mailing Address: Dan Zumbach, 1007 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50319-1001