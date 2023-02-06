The fourth week has ushered in a typical winter set of days. It was a clear and cold with the days starting to have brighter evenings.
For nearly forty days, the daylight hours have been increasing giving us the glimpse that spring will happen again, God willing.
Bills are getting through subcommittees at a consistent pace. Committee bills, the second step, are also starting to pick up in volume. We also have debated a few bills on the Senate floor.
The bill I am going to talk about does not have high visibility, but it is the first one I floor managed in the chamber this session. Senate File 153 is a bill the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) presented to the legislature to allow special overweight vehicles access to our roads during emergencies or extraordinary circumstances. The bill was approved by county engineers and the DOT. The reason this bill is needed is because during the extreme flooding of the Missouri River a few years ago, hundreds of truck loads of machinery needed to be moved to western Iowa in a short amount of time. Many of the drivers had to drive illegally to complete the task. The DOT was asked to close their eyes to it. Now, there is a tool in the DOT’s toolbox to allow drivers to be legal.
It was enjoyable to move the bill through subcommittee, committee, and see it pass in the Senate with bipartisan support. I will now work with the House members and share the value it has for Iowans.
I am still working on deer hunting legislation, property rights legislation, and bills to help our small county treasures charge fees to out-of-county residents.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts this past week.
As always … From the Ground Up.
Senator Dan Zumbach represents Senate District 34, including Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, and Fayette Counties
He is the vice chair of the Appropriations Committee and also serves on the Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environment, and Transportation committees. Additionally, he serves as the chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.
