Governor Reynolds’s appointments, new appropriation framework, appropriation subcommittee, and Senate and House budget agreements were in full swing during Week 13. I will try to bring some clarity to the above-mentioned topics.
Governor Reynolds appoints many Iowans to various boards and departments. These Iowans must be approved by the Senate with a two-thirds majority. This is a bipartisan interview process where a subcommittee of Senate members have the opportunity to interview and decide if the appointees are qualified for the position. Then the appointees are voted on in a respective committee and then go to the full Senate for approval.
In the Appropriations Committee, we passed a budget framework for the next fiscal year. Following the signing of the government reorganization bill to remove duplication and confusion across state government, the committee is now in a position to insert the dollar amounts into the various divisions within each department. The budget subcommittees will offer their recommendations soon so all the blanks in the frameworks will be filled with a dollar amount.
Property taxes are on the front of most Iowans’ minds. Many of us are witnessing a 20% to 35% valuation increase. I want to bring clarity to how the process works. Assessors determine the fair market value of properties across the state and school boards, city councils, and county supervisors determine your bill. If you have concerns, please contact them respectfully and ask them to lower the millage rate to a responsible level. Just because your valuation went up, it does not mean your property taxes need to go up. Again, please ask them respectfully not to take advantage of the new valuation.
I spent time with former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and former Iowa Speaker of the House Linda Upmeyer.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts this past week.
As always … From the Ground Up.
