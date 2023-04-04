The eleventh week is active in all areas of responsibilities. We are having subcommittee meetings, committee meetings, and debate on the floor. Many constituents are visiting the Capitol and sharing their ideas how to make or improve legislation. I want to thank everyone who has sent emails, made phone calls, and had texting communications. These conversations help all of us make informed decisions.
Quite often bills that come up for debate are not exactly what you or I want, but they put us in a better position than in the past. There is one thing I have learned: if you get too demanding and cannot compromise, you will get nothing. This is a team effort and everyone’s thoughts matter.
I work hard to move the ball forward and make Iowa a better place to raise a family, have a career, start a business, have free time, or enjoy retirement. I will continue sharing and working to apply your ideas to Iowa’s code.
On Tuesday, March 21, we celebrated National Agriculture Day. This is a great time to recognize the hard work the farmers in Iowa put in to feed the world. Iowa is a leader in corn, soybean, livestock, and ethanol production. We are proud to have many farmers in our caucus and have been working to strengthen agriculture in our state for the past several years. Last year we passed bills to help protect farms and agricultural operations from vandalism and disease. We also passed a bill to help support small butcheries in our communities. Thank you to all Iowa farmers and their families for the work you do for Iowa and people all around the world.
Week 11 Visitors
It is always great meeting former Secretary of Agriculture, Bill Northey at the Iowa Ag Leaders Dinner. He is the new CEO of Iowa Agribusiness Association.
I enjoyed speaking with former Governor and Ambassador Terry Branstad, who is the new CEO of the World Food Prize in Des Moines.
The 12th week means 85 of the 110 days of the session are now behind us. This also means the second funnel is in the books. The second funnel is a deadline for the bills which came over from the opposite chamber to go through subcommittee, committee, and get ready for the floor debate.
This is a complicated time for legislators because bills you may want to debate may not make it to the floor. It also means you do not get the opportunity to share your thoughts or have a chance to take a vote on an issue. I have shared with many of my constituents in District 34 how hard it is to pass legislation. 151 people from the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the governor, all get to weigh in on how it should look. However, only 15 to 20 legislators in the committee process decide if everyone gets to debate the topic on the floor of the chambers.
Quite often your elected official feels the same way you do on topics brought to Iowa Capitol. Depending on the make up of the committee members and where they are from can cause an issue to get on to the field or to get sidelined. All of us work hard to promote the issues which we are asked to bring forward on your behalf. What happens in the legislature is a blend of everyone’s thoughts.
The Appropriations Committee will be in full swing next week as we start to put Iowa’s budget in order. As vice chair of Appropriations, I will help decide how to divide the state’s tax dollars into various departments. It has been interesting receiving the budget chairs’ financial recommendations to be inserted into the entire state budget. The committee has targets we expect to be met. Eventually the Senate, the House, and the governor’s budget will have to come together. I assume it will be another interesting discussion among the three groups.
Week 12 Visitors
I had the chance to spend time with former Vice President Mike Pence this week.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts this past week.
As always … From the Ground Up.
Senator Dan Zumbach represents Senate District 34, including Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, and Fayette Counties.
Senator Zumbach is the vice chair of the Appropriations Committee and I also serve on the Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environment, and Transportation committees. Additionally, he serves as the chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.
Mailing Address:
Dan Zumbach
1007 E Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50319-1001