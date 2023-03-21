The tenth week brings conversations on a wide array of topics together.
Bills which made it through the committee process are coming to the Senate floor for debate. We voted on topics that include transportation, natural resources, agriculture, education, technology, law enforcement, and health care. Most of the bills were improvements to current legislation.
Most of the legislation we work on comes from you. The phone calls, text, messages, emails, and especially person to person conversations help mold and develop legislation.
So far this year, I have been at forums and meetings in Manchester, Arlington, Quasqueton, Dunkerton, Independence, Fayette, and Hazelton. I try to spend as much time as possible on the weekends to share what topics we are discussing and listen to the information you want me to take back to Des Moines.
A little news from the home front: Michelle and I became grandparents for the seventh time welcoming a perfect baby girl.
Also this past weekend, Michelle and I had the opportunity to get away and visit New York City. My youngest son, Alex, was chosen to sing a solo in Carnegie Hall. He did a fantastic job performing and we are very proud parents.
We also hit all the New York City tourist attractions including Statue of Liberty, 9/11 Memorial, and Times Square along with Carnegie Hall.
Thank you to everyone who contacted me so we can make decisions which work for you and all Iowans. I continue to pass legislation with bipartisan support.
As always … From the Ground Up.
Senator Dan Zumbach represents Senate District 34, including Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, and Fayette Counties.
Senator Zumbach is the vice chair of the Appropriations Committee and I also serve on the Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environment, and Transportation committees. Additionally, he serves as the chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.
Mailing Address:
Dan Zumbach
1007 E Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50319-1001