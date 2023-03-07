It is hard to believe the 2023 legislative session is halfway over. Week eight of the session, funnel week, is here and all committee chairs were empowering their committee members to finish their work. Next week the stage should be set on the policy bills we will debate this year.
On the fiscal side of our work, tax and appropriation issues will come into full swing. The amount of tax dollars the state will have to work with will be determined and the Appropriations Committee will divide the financial pie. As the vice chair of Appropriations, I will be working with Senator Kraayenbrink from Fort Dodge, the Appropriations chair, on making your tax dollars be as effective and efficient as possible.
Iowans have worked extremely hard and generated more than expected tax dollars. We will continue to lower the tax rates so you can keep more of your hard-earned money and continue to grow Iowa’s economy. Carrying your voice is central to what I work on every day.
Thank you to everyone who contacted me so we can make decisions which work for you and all Iowans.
As always … From the Ground Up.
Senator Dan Zumbach represents Senate District 34, including Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, and Fayette Counties
He is the vice chair of the Appropriations Committee and I also serve on the Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environment, and Transportation committees. Additionally, he serves as the chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.
Mailing Address:
Dan Zumbach
1007 E Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50319-1001