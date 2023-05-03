INDEPENDENCE – Friday, April 28, 2023: It was great conditions for golf on Friday afternoon as the Mustangs hosted a triangular with Mount Vernon and Clear Creek-Amana.
Freshman Dawson Fuelling would have a day to remember as he fired a 5-under 31 and — according to my sources – this is a new school record. Fuelling would card 6 birdies and a bogey on the round and win by 6-strokes over the competition.
Fuelling would birdie the first three holes and follow that up with a par on #4. Another birdie on #5, then a small setback with a bogey on #6. But Fuelling was mentally strong on this day and put the bogey behind him, following that up with birdie, par, birdie to end a historical round of golf.
Other scores include Ethan Cahalan 41 (5th-place), Jacob Bonefas 46, Carter Palmer 48, Colin Stoner 48, and Owen Williamson 52.
The Mustangs finished in 2nd-place with a team score of 166. Seven shots shy of winner Clear Creek-Amana. Mount Vernon finished in 3rd with a 179.
JV scores include Grady Cornwell 42, Kaden Kremer 43, Caiden Meike 46, Antonia Moore 51, Aiden Bernard 51, Gabriel Kuennen 53, Jackson Wolf 55, Matthew Wieland 56, Owen Latwesen 56, Michael Decker 59, and Alex Thompson 67.
WATERLOO – Saturday, April 29, 2023: Independence participated in the Columbus Invitational at Gates Park Golf Course on Saturday.
Eight teams were in attendance on a cold and breezy Saturday. The Mustangs would shoot a team score of 336 (18-holes) and place 6th. Hudson would be team champions with a 321.
“I thought 80 would be a good score, which there weren’t many in the 70s,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn, “Ethan (Cahalan) and Dawson (Fuelling) both battled well through some adversity at times in the round.”
Coach Ruffcorn also added that he was happy with the way Jacob Bonefas played. “(He) had a very consistent round after a few rough rounds of late so was really happy to see that,” said Ruffcorn.
Sophomore Ethan Cahalan was top Mustang with a 79 and an 8th-place finish. Freshman Dawson Fuelling finished in 12th with an 81. Freshman Jacob Bonefas fired an 82.
“Still needing that 4{sup}th{/sup} score to help us compete,” added Ruffcorn, “If we have another score in that low to mid 80’s range, then we are right there. Feels like we are getting close to that ability so looking forward to the next couple of weeks as we enter post season play.”
Other scores include Carter Straw 94, Colin Stoner 101, and Carter Palmer 102.
Alec Mudd of Columbus Catholic was medalist with a 74.