Rowley Days 1 Band Dancing

Cousins Gillious Weber (right) and Elizabeth Weber dancing Friday, July 21 to music by the Independence Community Band.

 John Klotzbach Photos

ROWLEY – The Rowley community came together to present quite a show for its “Come One, Come All” 150th Anniversary. Music, food, games, and fellowship was had the whole weekend.

More photos on page 12.

Tags