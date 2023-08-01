INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Aquatic Center, 601 5th Avenue SE, is preparing for some special activities:
Friday, August 4
FLOAT NIGHT- Bring your floats to the pool- All shapes and sizes of floats are welcome from 6:30 to 8 p.m. We will sell delicious Root Beer Floats in the concession stand.
Sunday, August 13
SUNDAE FUN NIGHT- Fun Night of races, games, and competitions at the pool from 4:30-6 p.m. We will sell a variety of Ice Cream Sundaes in the concession stand.
Thursday, August 17
CARDBOARD BOAT RACES- Registration at 6:30 p.m.; Parade of Boats at 6:45 p.m.; Race Starts at 7 p.m. - Boat and Paddle must be made of cardboard and duct tape ONLY!