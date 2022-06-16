Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Independence — On June 8, Cedar Valley Hospice held its Forget-Me-Not fundraiser in Independence to benefit services offered to the community. Attendees enjoyed the new happy-hour style event which featured music by Carter Guse, a silent auction, bag raffle and delicious appetizers catered by Homemade by Bridget Maroney.

Guests received a Forget-Me-Not plant kit and enjoyed the camaraderie. The event raised approximately $4,000 to help support patients and families receiving Cedar Valley Hospice services in the area.

Additional plant kits can still be purchased and/or mailed for $10 by calling Suzanne Benda at 800.626.2360 or by emailing sbenda@cvhospice.org.

Tags

Trending Food Videos