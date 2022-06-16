Independence — On June 8, Cedar Valley Hospice held its Forget-Me-Not fundraiser in Independence to benefit services offered to the community. Attendees enjoyed the new happy-hour style event which featured music by Carter Guse, a silent auction, bag raffle and delicious appetizers catered by Homemade by Bridget Maroney.
Guests received a Forget-Me-Not plant kit and enjoyed the camaraderie. The event raised approximately $4,000 to help support patients and families receiving Cedar Valley Hospice services in the area.
Additional plant kits can still be purchased and/or mailed for $10 by calling Suzanne Benda at 800.626.2360 or by emailing sbenda@cvhospice.org.