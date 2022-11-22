Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Bison

A bison in the new Bison and Prairie Learning Area.

 John Klotzbach Photo

FONTANA PARK – The bison are settling into to their new prairie at Fontana Park thanks to the generosity of Iowa’s Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Program, Buchanan County Community Foundation, Orlan Snyder Trust, Buchanan County Pheasants Forever, and Friends of Fontana Park donors.

As previously reported by Dan Cohen, Executive Director of the Buchanan County Conservation Board, the new prairie was part of the Bison and Prairie Learning Area project. It includes diverse grass and flower species, and immediately began attracting a variety of birds and insects. The project also included new waterers, feed bunks, and other items. New gates allow bison to remain in their regular pasture or periodically graze the adjoining prairie. There is also a corral system designed to provide better options for veterinarian care and safety.

Trending Food Videos