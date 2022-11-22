FONTANA PARK – The bison are settling into to their new prairie at Fontana Park thanks to the generosity of Iowa’s Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Program, Buchanan County Community Foundation, Orlan Snyder Trust, Buchanan County Pheasants Forever, and Friends of Fontana Park donors.
As previously reported by Dan Cohen, Executive Director of the Buchanan County Conservation Board, the new prairie was part of the Bison and Prairie Learning Area project. It includes diverse grass and flower species, and immediately began attracting a variety of birds and insects. The project also included new waterers, feed bunks, and other items. New gates allow bison to remain in their regular pasture or periodically graze the adjoining prairie. There is also a corral system designed to provide better options for veterinarian care and safety.
Visitors are invited to drive the new gravel road or stroll a new trail system along the north side of Fontana Park to get an up close look at the scenic prairie and bison. Interpretive kiosks explain elements of prairies and how bison and prairie interact.
Funds are now being sought for the next phase of the Master Plan. The new Lakeside-Prairie Campground is planned to be developed in the former bison pen, between the Fontana Lake shoreline and the new prairie area. Final plans are being developed, and the Conservation Board hopes to solicit bids this winter.
The campground will feature several modern conveniences, including full hook-ups to water, electricity, and sewer at each site. A shower house will include family stalls with toilet, shower, and sink in each room, providing privacy for families with young children or family members with disabilities needing assistance. A small playground will be included, designed for a variety of ages and abilities. New paved trails will link to the existing paved trail, providing access to many current and planned park amenities.
Major funding commitments for these next projects to date include: American Rescue Plan funds dedicated by Buchanan County Board of Supervisors; DOT Transportation Alternatives Grant; Black Hawk County Gaming Association; Orlan Snyder Trust; and Friends of Fontana Park donors. More funds are needed. Any group or individual wishing to donate to this effort should contact Executive Director Dan Cohen or send a check payable to Buchanan County Conservation Board and indicate “Fontana Park Master Plan.” Donations of $100 or more are recognized on Nature Center plaques. Donations may be mailed to Fontana Interpretive Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton, IA 50641.
For more information about these and other Master Plan projects, contact Dan Cohen at 319-636-2617.