Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Showers this evening then thundershowers developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 66F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.