INDEPENDENCE – Fusion Forward recently mooooved.
“That’s right,” said Susan Larson General Manager. “We’re back at our old stompin’ grounds. Stop by and say hello — we’d be udderly delighted!”
The company moved to 316 1st Street East from the office suites at 2349 Jamestown Avenue. They now are located back at the Jamestown site but in Suite 8, the former Independence Police station.
Fusion Forward is known for web design, press release creation, logo designing, social media management, newspaper ad designing, and brand identity.
Contact them at info@fusionforward.com, fusionforward.com, or 319-334-9300. Visit their Facebook page for more cow jokes and puns.
Gail Hunter Agency LLC, American Family Insurance in Independence, will be moving into 316 1st Street East soon from their office across the street at 309 1st Street East.