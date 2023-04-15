OELWEIN – Tuesday, April 11, 2023: The Mustangs boys tennis team moves to 2-1 on the season with an 8-1 win over the Oelwein Huskies on Tuesday in Oelwein.
The Mustangs managed to pull out a number of closely contested matches to win convincingly, but it wasn’t easy.
“Cayne Schultz and Kaleb Penner both made nice comebacks in their Singles wins to give us a 5-1 lead after Singles play,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz.
Schultz came back from a 7-4 deficit for the win and Penner won his last 4 games to win 10-7.
“I was happy with the composure we showed to pull out some great comebacks,” added Coach Schmitz.
The trend continued in Doubles play, as the #2 team of Kyle Beatty and Brandon Yoder, along with the #3 team of Cayne Schultz and Kaleb Penner, would mount late comebacks to gain victories.
Singles:
1.) Nolan Reed (12) defeats Westen Woodson (12) 10-3
2.) Zach Jimmerson (11) defeats Austin Schoultz (12) 10-4
3.) Kyle Beatty (10) defeats Parker Spersflage (12) 10-4
4.) Brandon Yoder loses to Kale Berinobis (11) 6-10
5.) Cayne Schultz (12) defeats Nevin Berry (12) 11-9
6.) Kaleb Penner (12) defeats Cooper Reisner (10) 10-7
Doubles:
1.) Nolan Reed/Zach Jimmerson defeat Westin Woodson/Parker Spersflage 10-5
2.) Kyle Beatty/Brandon Yoder defeat Austin Schoultz/Kale Berinobis 10-7
3.) Cayne Schultz/Kaleb Penner defeat Nevin Berry/Cooper Reisner 11-10 (7-4)
The Mustangs next host the Union Knights (1-0) on Monday, April 17. Varsity action will
begin at 4:00pm.