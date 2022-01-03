The Independence Garden Club had its end of the year meeting on Tuesday, December 14 at the Falcon Civic Center. To celebrate the “Cup of Christmas Tea” event, members brought in a wide variety of tasty treats to share along with copies of the recipes for their family favorites. Co-hostesses Arla Senko and Mary Steuben set the holiday mood with festive centerpieces and table settings. Joellen Yeager was the recipient of the Christmas cactus door prize.
President Cindy Walton led the club with the recitation of the Conservation Pledge. Fourteen members and one guest answered roll call by describing the origin or family history of the recipes that were shared. Hot dishes like chicken wings and mushroom caps were enjoyed along with sweet snacks such as cookies, dessert breads, appetizers, and candies.
The secretary’s report was given and approved. Linda Bowden presented the treasurer’s report. Her report was affirmed. The auditing team will be checking the filed statements for the club’s year-end books. Stephanie Orth provided Lexington Estates with a December floral arrangement. Lynda Fiester shared the Book of Evidence that will be submitted for the end of the year state report.
Joellen Yeager shared a background story of the Fats Domino’s song “I Found my Thrill on Blueberry Hill” in her Conservation Report. Blueberry Hill is an actual prairie location in southern Minnesota near Bayport named after the song. A group called “Prairie Enthusiasts” is now responsible for the stewardship of the pollinator habitat. The group has invested over 1,400 volunteer hours in removing non-native plants from the native prairie land. This restored land will provide a protected habitat for the rusty-patched bumblebee that became Minnesota’s state bee in 2019. The 2022 Independence Garden Club’s program booklet will feature a drawing of a pair of pollinator bees on its front cover. Bees are disappearing at an alarming rate across America.
President Walton shared thank you notes from individuals. The application that was submitted for Shirley Rozendaal’s nomination for the Circle of Roses was read aloud. Shirley’s numerous accomplishments and talents shared over her years as a garden club member were honored with the state award. The local food bank also acknowledged its appreciation for the club’s monetary donation and the garden club’s contribution last month of 61.6 pounds of paper products for citizens in need.
District 2 Director Shirley Bergman described a new horticulture scholarship that is being formed by seven states in the Midwest region of FGCA. The Independence Garden Club also contributes financially to two State Horticulture and Landscape Design Scholarships. In addition, the local chapter gives two $400 scholarships each year to both Independence and Jesup Dollars for Scholars organizations for graduating high school students.
Cindy Walton has served the club as the departing club president during 2020-2021. She thanked the officers and district director for their contributions during her two-year term by presenting them each with a red carnation. Each of the club’s members attending the meeting also received a peppermint colored floral stem for their roles in making her term a successful one during the challenging COVID years. Cindy’s final duty as president was the installation of new officers for the upcoming 2022-2023 terms. Ruth Hamilton will step up as the new club president. Ruth Crawford will be the club’s next vice-president. Mary Steuben and Linda Bowden agreed to continue their duties as club secretary and treasurer, respectively. Dorothy Decker will assume duties as the assistant club treasurer.
Jean Rouse educated the club members with her program “Christmas Tea”. Jean displayed many examples of floral designs that she created using dainty china and porcelain teacups as containers. She demonstrated to the group how miniature arrangements could be produced using an assortment of seasonal decorations such as bells, ornaments, or figurines. Jean suggested using twigs or a single flower or two as the focal point of interest. Teacup designs are affordable budget-friendly floral centerpieces that take a minimal number of components. Ideally, Jean suggests repeating a color from the cup when planning the design. Natural materials, such as acorns, pebbles, sand dollars, and moss, can be creative ways to enhance a floral arrangement. Jean shared that a frog, a small metal or glass holder with small spikes or pins, can be hidden inside the teacup to hold flowers and other items in place. A product called Oasis can be used, too, to hold flowers in their desired locations and keep them moistened. For an interesting and unique look, Jean suggests that an arranger can experiment with tipping a teacup on its side or using the cup’s saucer as an element in the design. Have fun creating a tiny, yet simple to assemble, bouquet!
The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members and guests. Consider becoming a member for the 2022 year! Membership dues are $15 for the entire year, and members should send their dues in before the year’s end to treasurer Linda Bowden (200 17th Ave. SW Independence, IA 50644). Contact President Ruth Hamilton hamiltonfarm1864@gmail.com for more information. There is no January meeting, although Cindy Walton will be responsible for providing the January Lexington Estates floral arrangement. Meetings will be held at the Falcon Center on the fourth Tuesday at 1:00 P.M. each month (an updated change for the coming year) unless otherwise announced. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, February 22. Come join the fun!