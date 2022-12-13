Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Twelve guests and members of the Independence Garden Club met at the Falcon Civic Center on November 22. Following the pledge of allegiance and the Conservation Pledge, they answered roll-call by describing an unusual birdhouse they’ve seen somewhere. The secretary’s minutes and the treasurer’s reports were both approved and filed. Linda Bowden reminded that annual dues of $15 are due for 2023. District Director Shirley Bergman announced that her term would expire next year, and she said a new director for District 2 would be needed by June of 2023. Shirley was praised for her excellent communication skills. Hostesses Arla Senko and Mary Steuben provided fall-themed treats for people to enjoy during the meeting.

Rosalind Gibbs shared a variety of Garden Tips and Tricks including how to keep critters out of garden pots. She suggested recycling old plastic forks by inserting the stem side down into the soil. The sharp prongs would deter small animals from digging into the pots and disturbing the plants. Another one of her tips included how to remove salt deposits on clay terracotta by spraying a solution of equal parts white vinegar, rubbing alcohol and water onto the pot. After spraying, scrub with a brush, rinse, dry, and reuse.

