Twelve guests and members of the Independence Garden Club met at the Falcon Civic Center on November 22. Following the pledge of allegiance and the Conservation Pledge, they answered roll-call by describing an unusual birdhouse they’ve seen somewhere. The secretary’s minutes and the treasurer’s reports were both approved and filed. Linda Bowden reminded that annual dues of $15 are due for 2023. District Director Shirley Bergman announced that her term would expire next year, and she said a new director for District 2 would be needed by June of 2023. Shirley was praised for her excellent communication skills. Hostesses Arla Senko and Mary Steuben provided fall-themed treats for people to enjoy during the meeting.
Rosalind Gibbs shared a variety of Garden Tips and Tricks including how to keep critters out of garden pots. She suggested recycling old plastic forks by inserting the stem side down into the soil. The sharp prongs would deter small animals from digging into the pots and disturbing the plants. Another one of her tips included how to remove salt deposits on clay terracotta by spraying a solution of equal parts white vinegar, rubbing alcohol and water onto the pot. After spraying, scrub with a brush, rinse, dry, and reuse.
Joellen Yeager presented the monthly Conservation Report. She did further investigation following a query from the club about the safe ecological use of liquid dishwasher and laundry pods. Joellen discovered that over 20 billion of these convenient pods are used annually. The PVA film surrounding the packets is a water-soluble synthetic vinyl alcohol polymer. Various studies have made comparisons of the pros/cons and the safety of these detergents. Although manufacturers claim the pods are ecologically safe, other studies have found that contaminants cling to the film in wastewater and pick up heavy metals which could eventually make way into human and other animal bodies. Members are advised to continue reading research materials before using and to check out alternative products.
Under new business items, Becky Alberts created a beautiful grapevine wreath for the garden club for the Buchanan County Tourism on-line auction fund-raiser. Guest Sondra Cabell, naturalist from Fontana Park, said that on December 8 interested crafters can pre-register to make fresh holiday greenery. The class would begin at 6:00 p.m., and there is a $25 materials fee. Register at MyCountyParks.com. Suggestions are welcome for new programs for the 2023 garden club meetings.
Sondra Cabell, Arla Senko, and Mary Steuben teamed up to present November’s program. Tables were set up for participants to try wood-burning, painting, and decorating various bottle gourds. Several examples of vases, birdhouses, bowls, jewelry pendants, ornaments, and musical instruments made by the presenters were exhibited as examples of the versatility of this gourd. Arla shared information on the history of how these vine plants, once dried, were cleaned and utilized for many purposes. She shared how she learned some skills she used to create beautiful artwork as a hobby. Sondra and Mary taught the group how to use wood-burning tools, inks and acrylic paints, and natural materials like twines and jutes to enhance the gourds. Each garden club member had the opportunity to decorate a gourd to take home.
The Independence Garden Club’s next meeting will be held at the Falcon Civic Center on Tuesday, December 13 at 1:00. Members and interested guests will each be planting an amaryllis bulb, a festive holiday bloom. Please bring a snack, plate of Christmas cookies, or a sampling of your favorite goodies to share at the end of the year potluck. Also, please bring a donation of paper products for the Independence Food Pantry. The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members or guests. Contact President Ruth Hamilton: hamiltonfarm1864@gmail.com for more information. There will be no meeting for the month of January. Come join the fun!