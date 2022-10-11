The Independence and Quasqueton Federated Garden Clubs held a joint meeting at the Presbyterian Church in Independence on June 16. Following the pledge to the flag and recitation of the conservation pledge, the group answered roll call by naming their most unique flower container. Treasurer’s reports and secretary’s reports were approved for filing. Under old business, members reviewed the recent plant sale and made suggestions for future sales. The scheduled May meeting to a tree farm was canceled due to COVID. This field trip will hopefully be rescheduled as a “pop-up” meeting this fall.
Eleven members from the Independence Garden Club attended the District 2 annual meeting hosted by the Decorah Town & Country Garden Club in May. Attendees from the northeast region of Iowa gathered at the Winneshiek Wildberry Winery to hear keynote speakers report on “Growing Grapes and Making Wine” and “The Seed Savers Story” describing the history and goals of the nonprofit organization. A delicious lunch was served, and then club presidents gave summaries of their clubs’ activities throughout the year. District 2 Director Shirley Bergman presided over the business meeting. A flower identification rebus brainteaser game provided some challenging fun, and participants were rewarded for their efforts with door prizes and floral centerpieces. At the conclusion of the meeting, the group was invited to tour the neighboring Seed Savers Exchange visitor center, the largest seed bank of heirloom seeds in the United States. This organization protects food diversity by collecting seeds of endangered and open-pollinated plant varieties for present and future generations.