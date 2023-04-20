INDEPENDENCE – Gardening can be an excellent way to improve your home’s appearance and functionality. Whether you’re looking to add some curb appeal or create a beautiful outdoor space for relaxation and entertaining, gardening can help you achieve your goals.
Gardener Michele Grinnell shared with me a few of her thoughts about gardening.
“I think gardening creates a sense of community,” she said. “Friendships evolve over a love of gardening. Many of the plants in my flower beds have been given to me by friends over the years.
“I tend to lean toward more ‘naturalistic’ plantings and use many native species. This year I’ve been moving purple coneflower, bee balm, Black-eyed Susan, and phlox to my ‘in town’ garden. I’ve been making an effort to plant species hummingbirds and bee’s like and also to plant things that bloom late in the season, like zinnias.”
Diana Kurtz looks for weird, expensive, or new things to add to her beautiful outdoor spaces each year. When asked if she planned out exactly what she would plant each year she replied, “No, sometimes the plants I purchase grow and sometimes they don’t. The men, dogs, and plants have to be tough around here.” Kurtz also has many plants in her garden that were given to her by friends and family over the years — which bring back fond memories each time she tends to them.
When it comes to gardening in the Midwest, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, the weather can be unpredictable, with hot summers and cold winters. As a result, it’s important to choose plants that are hardy and can withstand these extreme conditions.
One popular option for Midwest gardening is native plants. These are plants that are naturally found in the region and are well-adapted to local climate and soil. They require less maintenance and water, making them a more sustainable choice for your garden.
Another important consideration for gardening is soil quality. The soil in this region can be heavy and clay-like, which can make it difficult for plants to grow. Adding in organic matter, such as compost can help improve soil structure and fertility. When planting your garden, it’s also important to consider the amount of sunlight and shade your plants will receive. Many gardens are shaded by large trees, which can make it challenging to find plants that will thrive. Consider shade-tolerant options like hostess or ferns.
Finally, don’t forget to incorporate some hardscaping elements into your garden design. This can include paths, retaining walls, and other structures that add visual interest and functionality to your outdoor space. Gardening is an excellent way to improve your home. With a little planning and effort, you can create a beautiful and sustainable garden that will enhance your home’s value and your enjoyment of your outdoor space.