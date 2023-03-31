JESUP – Gary D. Rowley, 83 years old, of Independence, Iowa, and formerly of Jesup, Iowa, died of natural causes, Sunday, March 26, 2023, at ABCM — West Campus in Independence.
Funeral Services were 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup, with Pastor Dawn Person officiating. Burial was at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup, with Military Rites conducted by Pump-Sheer American Legion Post 342 of Jesup. Honorary Bearers were Gene Schmidt, Dennis Becker, John Borrett, and Richard Mott. Casket Bearers were Daniel Rowley, Austin Rowley, Sydney Rowley, John Senko, Dwayne Morrissey, and Ron Nekola.
Visitation was 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Visitation continued for an hour before services, Thursday, at the church.
Gary Dee Rowley was born November 10, 1939, in Cedar Falls, the son of Merton Dee Rowley and Viola Mae “Peg” (Salzman) Rowley. He graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1958. Gary joined the United States Navy and served his country during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Independence aircraft carrier. While in the Navy, he met the love of his life, Gladys Bowen, and they were united in marriage on February 26, 1966, in Landover Hills, Md. The couple moved back to Iowa and made their home in Jesup.
Gary worked as a supervisor at the John Deere Product Engineering Center in Waterloo, and retired after 34 years.
Gary was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup – being an Elder for many years and on the personnel committee. He was a member of the Jesup Golf & Country Club, Pump-Sheer American Legion Post 342, and the Jesup Lions Club. He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge and an honorary member of the 182nd Jungle Fighters of the Illinois National Guard.
Gary is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gladys Rowley of Independence; three sons: Greg (Hillary) Rowley of Jacksonville, Fla., Jeff Rowley of Des Moines, Jason Rowley of Jacksonville, Fla.; three grandchildren; one nephew; and two grandnieces.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Lana King.
Memorials may be directed to the church, Cedar Valley Hospice, and the Dementia Society of America, (www.dementiasociety.org/donate)
Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
