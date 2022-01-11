INDEPENDENCE – Gary D. Schneider, 67 years old, of Independence, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Graveside service will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date.
White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.