MARION – Gary Joseph Thimmesch, 67, of Marion, passed away at his home on May 8, 2023.
Gary was born February 18, 1956 in La Crosse, Wisconsin son of John and Georgina Thimmesch.
Gary graduated with the Class of 1975 from East Buchanan High School in Winthrop, Iowa. Gary was the owner of Gary Thimmesch Trucking for many years. Gary was an avid NASCAR, Packer, and Hawkeye fan.
Gary is survived by his daughter Heather (Josh) Eckhoff; two granddaughters, Maxine and Addalyn; one grandson, Dustin; his father, John Thimmesch; three sisters: Sue Hundley (Russ Reeder) of Elgin, Jackie (Steve) Oliver of Aurora, and Karen (Jim) Dillman of Ft. Mohave, Ariz.; two brothers, Ken (Karen) Thimmesch, Tiffin, and Mike Thimmesch of Arlington; sister-in-law Tammy Thimmesch, Kasson, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his mom, Georgina; and brother, Jim.
A celebration of life will take place at the Aurora Legion Hall at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 with a lunch to follow. Family will gather later for his burial.
Condolences may be sent to Heather Eckoff, 511 Third Street SW, Independence, IA 50644.