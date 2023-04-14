JESUP – Gary Michael “Mike” Decker, 39 years old, of Jesup, Iowa, died Friday, April 7, 2023.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. – Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, April 17 at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a Bell Ceremony at 6:30 p.m., provided by the Buchanan County Fire Honor Guard. Visitation will continue for an hour before services, Tuesday, at the church.
Mike was born November 24, 1983, in Keokuk, the son of Gary Lee Decker and Ruth (Clark) Decker. He grew up in Fort Madison and graduated from Fort Madison High School with the class of 2002. He continued his education at the University of Northern Iowa earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in General Studies. It was at UNI where he met Breezy. On December 29, 2007, he was united in marriage to Brienna “Breezy” Gideon in Grundy Center. The couple made their home in Grundy Center and Cedar Falls, before moving to Jesup in 2020.
Mike made a career in logistics. After a couple office jobs including Ruan Transport, he was a train conductor for Iowa Northern Railway and most recently for Canadian National Railway in Waterloo. He also worked with his friends at Bear Creek Landscaping. In his spare time, he and Breezy were avid DIYers — with her creativity and his strong determination to see a project through, they remodeled houses, turned a horse trailer into a coffee business, and most recently, they were restoring his vintage Ford Mustang.
Mike also had a passion for being a firefighter. He was a member of the volunteer fire department in Grundy Center and in Jesup. He loved the comradery the department brought to his life and respected the importance the department brought to the community. He also enjoyed the physical nature of the job. Mike liked to run, kayak, and work out. He was an avid Hawkeye and Cubs fan, and he had a great sense of humor that allowed him to get along with anyone, even those with different opinions.
Mike loved his family and was very proud of his kids. He loved the ice fishing trips and the time spent together. Mike’s faith was strong and important to him. He attended Prairie Lakes Church in Independence.
Mike is survived by his wife, Brienna “Breezy” Decker of Jesup; two children, Garrett Decker and Mikenna Decker, both at home; his parents, Gary and Ruth Decker of Ft. Madison; one sister, Monica Decker of Tiffin; maternal grandmother, Kathy Clark of Warsaw, Ill.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Deloris Decker; and his maternal grandfather, James Clark.
A memorial fund has been established and memorials can be directed to the family or to Jesup Fire Department.
Online condolences may be placed at White-MtHope.com
White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements.