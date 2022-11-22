Gary Oakley, 78, of Sumner passed away Tuesday November 15, 2022 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.
Visitation will be from 10:30 AM-11:30 AM on Saturday November 26, 2022 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Oran. Funeral services will then begin at 11:30 AM with Pastor Harold McMillin officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery at Oelwein. A memorial fund has been established. The Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. www.geilenfeldfh.com
Gary Lee Oakley was born in Maynard on January 9, 1944 to parents Glenn and Viola (Clark) Oakley. He graduated from Fayette High School with the class of 1962. On May 11, 1964 he was united in marriage with Mary Annetta Ebertsch in Hazleton. Gary had been a volunteer fire fighter with the Oelwein Fire Department for 15 years, serving as Line Captain. He was baptized at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Oran on May 31, 2009. Gary had been employed as a Maintenance Mechanic with the City of Casa Grande, AZ Golf Course.
Left to celebrate Gary’s life are his wife Mary; his children: Tracie Lynn (Jay) Fette of Sumner, Lori Lee (Bartlett “Jack”)Bale of Sumner and Wendy Kae (John) Galyean of Readlyn; his grandchildren: Jacob Fette, Rachael (Mac) Klendworth, Jamie (Candice) West, Jason West and Jarrod Galyean; his seven great-grandchildren; his sister Sandra Loyd; his sister-in-law Wilma Walters; his brother and sister-in-law Ted and Julie Ebertsch; his sister-in-law Barbara Price; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Norma (Frank) Smith and Floyd Oakley; his brother-in-law Robert Loyd; his sister-in-law Veronica Herner; his father and mother-in-law Hank and Lula (Kinsel) Ebertsch; and his nephew Christopher Ebertsch.