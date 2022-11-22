Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Gary Oakley, 78, of Sumner passed away Tuesday November 15, 2022 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

Visitation will be from 10:30 AM-11:30 AM on Saturday November 26, 2022 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Oran. Funeral services will then begin at 11:30 AM with Pastor Harold McMillin officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery at Oelwein. A memorial fund has been established. The Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. www.geilenfeldfh.com

