INDEPENDENCE – Gary William West, 78, of Independence, Iowa died on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Hiawatha Care Center of natural causes.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Gary was born on July 21, 1943, to Earl and Gladys (Gregerson) at the Fred Wagner farm near Elkader. Gary graduated from Strawberry Point High School in 1961. Gary retired from the Weyerhaeuser Paper Company in 1999 after 20 years of service. He worked for Larson Construction Company for ten years.
Gary is survived by his wife of thirty-one years, Jane West; two daughters: Tami (Chris) Clarke, Tara (John) Breon; and step-daughter: Renee (Tim) Rasmussen; five grandchildren; five step grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two sisters: Sharon Larson and Shirley (George) Tupy; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Lyle and Earl Gene West.
To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.