Geater Machining and Manufacturing (GMM) in Independence is one of those companies a lot of people have heard of but may not know what they actually do. With around 300 workers, the business is a major area employer, yet, to many, it is a mystery.
It’s time to take a peek behind the curtain and see what Geater Machining and Manufacturing actually machines and manufactures.
“We do a lot of commercial aviation manufacturing,” said Landon Geater (pronounced “gate-er”), executive vice president and third generation to work in the company. He explained that they machine sheet metal and provide a lot of what is used behind a plane’s cockpit, for example, such as the metal bracket that holds a device’s components.
While the company’s products show up worldwide, most of what it produces is not visible to the general public, because the products—such as the framework for radios and GPS systems—get used behind the scenes.
“We don’t build the plane,” Landon clarified. Rather, GMM works with middle-man companies, such as Collins Aerospace, who in turn work with the end customer, such as Boeing or Airbus or the Dept. of Defense.
“Rockwell Collins was our first customer, and they’re our largest customer,” Landon said, noting that the two companies have been in business together for 60 years. “We produce a wide variety and many variations of parts for Collins.”
Back in 1962, Landon’s grandfather, Duane Geater, founded the company, working with Rockwell Collins and also building safety deposit boxes for banks.
Duane’s son Scott, current president, took the reins in the mid-1990s. Scott’s son Landon also grew up working in the business, starting out with deburring (sanding) the metal.
“I started working there when I was 16,” Landon said. He worked summers during college and then started full time after getting his degree in business management.
The business has grown significantly over the decades, and continues to do so. The current 100,000-square-foot facility will be expanded by a just-finished 20,000-square-foot addition.
According to Landon, GMM produced over 1.5 million parts last year, with 90%-95% of them being machined from aluminum, ranging in size from as small as a screw to as large as an 8-foot sheet metal cover.
How does the general process work? The customer provides the design, and GMM uses 3-D software to produce the desired product.
“We do have robotic machine centers,” he said. “We take advantage of automation.”
The company has also recently started using “cobots,” a type of robotic device designed to interact with and assist humans. (The term comes from “collaborative robot.”)
“They can be used for a lot of different applications,” Landon said. “We’re just starting to figure them out.”
Even with all of the robotics and automation, the need for human workers is still there. Currently, with its 300 employees, the company runs four shifts, including a weekend shift.
“We offer as much flexibility as we can for our workforce,” Landon said.
And they have room for more.
“We are still hiring people,” he said.
When asked about advantages of working at GMM, Landon stated, “We have the new fitness facility, which is available for use by all employees. The work environment is clean and climate-controlled. We offer our employees several learning opportunities, including an apprenticeship program, on-the-job training, and our tuition reimbursement program.”
Qualifications for employment vary greatly depending on the type of position, he noted, but there can be a good future in the business for a wide range of people.
“Basically, we’re looking for someone with a good work ethic who likes to learn,” Landon said.
When COVID-19 shut down the airline industry, it also affected the businesses that supply the airline industry, so GMM’s orders took a big hit early in the pandemic. Fortunately, things are looking up again, as the push to hire indicates.
“We’re not back to pre-COVID levels,” Landon said, “but we are getting back.”