Geezer Golf 2022

Geezers playing this year included (from left): John Sheda, Tim Nelson, Duwayne Aarhus, Howard Stiefel, Duane Schumacher, Ron Wegner, Ray Walton, John Willard, Tom Cook and Alan Klever.

 Courtesy Photo

Usually starting sometime in late April and running ‘till mid-October, a group of men, (who imagine themselves as golfers), stroll, limp and move quite slowly to the golf course a couple of times a week to “show off” their amazing golf skills. And believe-you-me, some of the way these guys golf is truly, ah, er ... ”amazing.” Not good amazing, but amazing just the same!! The “Geezer Golf” format goes something like this; Whatever number of golfers that show up determines what is played but it’s always in a “best-shot” format. Everyone tosses in a buck for the privilege of competing and another fifty cents for a couple of longest putts opportunities. Pretty simple process and the ages of the geezers is somewhere between fifty and eighty-five or so. Here are some of the “low-lights” of this year’s “Geezer Golf.”

A couple of weeks ago as we were getting ready to play, it was interesting that someone mentioned “medicine.” For the next 20 minutes the foursome I was with had a really invigorating conversation about the benefits and side-effects of all the meds everyone was taking. I learned a lot about blood thinners, more than I really cared to know.

