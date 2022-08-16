Usually starting sometime in late April and running ‘till mid-October, a group of men, (who imagine themselves as golfers), stroll, limp and move quite slowly to the golf course a couple of times a week to “show off” their amazing golf skills. And believe-you-me, some of the way these guys golf is truly, ah, er ... ”amazing.” Not good amazing, but amazing just the same!! The “Geezer Golf” format goes something like this; Whatever number of golfers that show up determines what is played but it’s always in a “best-shot” format. Everyone tosses in a buck for the privilege of competing and another fifty cents for a couple of longest putts opportunities. Pretty simple process and the ages of the geezers is somewhere between fifty and eighty-five or so. Here are some of the “low-lights” of this year’s “Geezer Golf.”
A couple of weeks ago as we were getting ready to play, it was interesting that someone mentioned “medicine.” For the next 20 minutes the foursome I was with had a really invigorating conversation about the benefits and side-effects of all the meds everyone was taking. I learned a lot about blood thinners, more than I really cared to know.
The above conversation then quickly moved into a variety of surgeries we’ve all had. I even proudly showed my two nice knee replacement scars. A sight to behold, for sure!
It’s interesting that in this entire world, Three Elms Golf Course and Geezer Golf is the ONLY place where everyone is excited about getting older. When you turn 70, you tee off from the ladies, (oops, I mean the red tees) and when you turn 80 you get to tee off from where the fairway begins. At age 90, you can do whatever you want.
A first for this year in relationship to the longest putts in each round. Not sure what happened but now there are two “tape measurers” at each of these holes to ensure accurate measurements, I guess!
The guys brave enough to show up include Ron, Tom, Duane, Duwayne, Mike, Mark, Don, John-Boy, Randy, Dave, Tim, Larry, Ray, Sean, Shawn, Bernie, Craig, Bill, and probably a few other names I’ve missed. They’re all really a great bunch of guys, really great except for well, THEY KNOW! Nope, it’s not me!!! Is it?
Ron and John both recorded “holes-in-one” this year ... or so they say.
This year I discovered the easiest shot in golf — the 4th putt.
Last week as I was playing, Tom took out his 5-iron and asked me if I thought he could reach the green from there. I politely replied, “Eventually.”
Here is my progression in the life of sports; Baseball in High School, Fast-pitch softball in my 20’s; Slo-pitch softball in my 30’s; Walking in golf in my 40’s and Cart golf in my 50’s. Now that I cracked the 70 barrier, I notice getting tired watching golf on TV. My wife wonders, “who wouldn’t?”
Don hit his golf ball into a field of chickens last week, hit and killed one. He apologized to the owner and asked him, “Can I replace your hen?” The farmer replied, “Not sure. How many eggs can you lay a day?”
And finally, a few weeks ago, Craig was having a terrible round. At one point, he lost his ball in the ball washer. Now that’s some bad luck, right Craig?
Over the past few years, we’ve lost a few geezers and we miss the likes of Vernie, Don (roll you sucker), Roy, Lawrence, Russ, Jerry, John, and probably a couple others I missed. How’s your game up there, guys?
And with that, I wrap up another article on “Geezer Golf.” Many thanks to the workers at Three Elms for allowing us to mishandle your course and constantly complain that it’s all YOUR FAULT.
So, with that, it’s time to “Take A Mulligan.” Hopefully there’s a team picture of some of the geezers to go along with this column. A good-looking bunch of geezers, for sure. Let me know what you think at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640.