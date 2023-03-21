OELWEIN – Gene L. Fuelling, 78, of Oelwein, Iowa, died with his family by his side on Friday evening, March 17, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.
Celebration of Life: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts, 317 8th Avenue SE Oelwein. Public Visiting with the family: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts. Private Family Inurnment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein is assisting the family.
Condolences may be directed to: 35 Wildwood Lane, Oelwein, Iowa 50662. A Memorial Fund has been established.
Gene Leslie Fuelling was born April 11, 1944, in Farmersburg, Iowa, the son of Kenneth William and Frances Margery (Hazlett) Fuelling. While in college, he met his lifelong cheerleader, Sara Sue Irwin and they were married on June 15, 1968.
Gene is survived by his Wife: Sara Fuelling of Oelwein; two Sons; a Sister; and a Brother.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law.