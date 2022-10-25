The 2022 General Election will be held Tuesday, November 8.
Early Voting
The first day of absentee voting was Wednesday, October 19. The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed was Monday, October 24. Absentee ballots mailed out must be received in the Buchanan County Auditor office prior to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Ballots may currently be cast for area candidates in the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office, 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The office will also be open Saturday, November 5, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters will need to have a valid driver’s license or DOT issued identification in order to cast a ballot. The in-person absentee voting deadline is 4:30 p.m. Monday, November 7.
Election Day Voting
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must vote in their precinct of residence. Voting locations have changed for some voters. If you are unsure of your voting precinct for this election, please contact the Buchanan County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections at (319)334-4109 or by e-mail auditor@co.buchanan.ia.us. You may also verify the voting location for your home address at: https://sos.elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx.
The precinct polling places and addresses for this election are as follows:
AURORA PRECINCT shall consist of Buffalo Township, Byron Township except the City of Winthrop and except the area of Byron Township that lies between the northern corporate limits of the City of Winthrop and the southern Township line, and Madison Township, the City of Aurora; the City of Lamont and the City of Stanley within the boundaries of Buchanan County. American Legion Hall, 302 Warren Street
BRANDON PRECINCT shall consist of Jefferson Township and the City of Brandon. Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street
FAIRBANK PRECINCT shall consist of Fairbank Township and the City of Fairbank which lies within the boundaries of Buchanan County. Fairbank American Legion Hall, 109 Main Street E
HAZLETON PRECINCT shall consist of Hazleton Township and the City of Hazleton. Hazleton City Hall, 111 N. 3rd Street
INDEPENDENCE 1ST WARD PRECINCT shall consist of the City of Independence First Ward as drawn by the City of Independence. Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Ave NE
INDEPENDENCE 2ND WARD PRECINCT shall consist of the City of Independence Second Ward as drawn by the City of Independence. VFW, 128 3rd Ave NE
INDEPENDENCE 3RD WARD PRECINCT shall consist of Sumner Township, Westburg Township excluding the City of Jesup, that portion of Washington Township bounded by the City of Independence corporate limits and the southern Washington Township line (also known as Census Block No. 190199505003006) and the City of Independence Third Ward as drawn by the City of Independence. Public Health Meeting Room, 1413 1st Street W
INDEPENDENCE 4TH WARD PRECINCT shall consist of the City of Independence Fourth Ward as drawn by the City of Independence. Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Ave NE
INDEPENDENCE 5TH WARD PRECINCT shall consist of the City of Independence Fifth Ward as drawn by the City of Independence. Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Ave NW
JESUP PRECINCT shall consist of the City of Jesup which lies within the boundaries of Buchanan County. Jesup City Hall, 791 6th Street
PERRY/WASHINGTON PRECINCT shall consist of Perry Township and Washington Township excluding the City of Independence and excluding that portion of Washington Township bounded by the City of Independence and the southern Washington Township line (also known as Census Block No. 190199505003006). First Methodist Church, 455 6th Street, Jesup
QUASQUETON PRECINCT shall consist of Liberty Township excluding the City of Winthrop, Middlefield Township, Newton Township and the City of Quasqueton. Quasqueton Legion Hall, 102 Water Street S
ROWLEY PRECINCT shall consist of Cono Township, Homer Township and the City of Rowley. Rowley Community Center, 109 Ely Street
WINTHROP PRECINCT shall consist of Fremont Township and the City of Winthrop including the area of Byron Township that lies between the northern corporate limits of the City of Winthrop and the southern Township line. St. Patrick’s Parish Hall, 544 1st Street
Special Assistance
Any voter who requires assistance to vote by reason of blindness, disability, or inability to read or write may be given assistance by a person of the voter’s choice, other than the voter’s employer or officer or agent of the voter’s union.
Candidates
US Senator
Chuck Grassley (R)
Michael Franken (D)
US Representative District 2
Ashley Hinson (R)
Liz Mathis (D)
Governor & Lt. Governor
Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg (R)
Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (D)
Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia (L)
Secretary of State
Paul D. Pate (R)
Joel Miller (D)
Auditor of State
Todd Halbur (R)
Rob Sand (D)
Treasurer of State
Roby Smith (R)
Michael L. Fitzgerald (D)
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig (R)
John Norwood (D)
Attorney General
Brenna Bird (R)
Tom Miller (D)
State Representative District 67
Craig Johnson (R)
Terry McGovern (D)
State Representative District 68
Chad Ingels (R)
County Supervisor – Four-year term
Vote for two
John Kurtz (R)
Dawn Vogel (R)
Dennis Fuller (D)
Jeff D. Andersen (I)
County Treasurer – Four-year term
Gina Mether (R)
County Recorder – Four-year term
Coleen Dvorak (R)
Michelle Mangrich (D)
County Attorney – Four-year term
Shawn Harden (D)
Supreme Court Justice
Dana L. Oxley
Matthew McDermott
Court of Appeals Judge
Gina Badding
Paul B. Ahlers
District 1B Judge
Linda Myers Fangman
David P. Odekirk
Richard D. Stochl
Melissa A. Anderson-Seeber
District 1B Associate Judge
Michelle M. Wagner
District 1B Associate Juvenile Judge
Daniel L. Block
Certification of Constitutional Amendment
Shall the following amendment to the Constitution be adopted?
Summary: Provides that the right of the people of Iowa to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes the right to keep and bear arms as a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.
Full Text:
Article I of the Constitution of the State of Iowa is amended by adding the following new section: Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.
Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioners — 4-year term
Vote for two
Dale Priebe
Tim L. Halligan
Buchanan County Ag Extension – 4-year term
Vote for five
Whitney Holt
Cindy Waters
Paul Short
Amy Peyton
Janel L. Rathbun
Buchanan County Health Center – 4-year term
Vote for three
Dennis Donlea
Christine Nelson
Donald Bloes
City of Fairbank Public Measure CE
Shall the following public measure be adopted?
Yes ___ No ____
Summary: To authorize the change in the use of the one percent (1%) local sales and services tax in the City of Fairbank of the county of Buchanan effective January 1, 2024.
That the revenue from the local option sales and service tax are to be allocated by the City of Fairbank as follows: 0% Property Tax Relief
The specific purpose for which revenues will otherwise be expended is: 100% for any and all essential and/or elective city expenditures allowed under the Code of Iowa, including but not limited to specific purposes of police, fire, streets, library, parks, pool, cemetery, water, sewer, electric, and gas.