FONTANA PARK – Buchanan County Conservation, will hosting an Egg Hunt using Geocaching for ages 3-14 on Saturday, April 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Fontana Nature Center. Learn how to use a GPS unit, then go search Fontana Park for hidden treasures and treats. Keep your eyes open for the “golden egg,” earning you a special prize!
Space is limited to one GPS per family. However, family size is unlimited. Cost $6 per child. Your family will love this exciting way to search for eggs.
Preregistration is required and due by Wednesday, April 5 by visiting www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on Public Events. This popular event fills up fast. Volunteers can always be used for this great event!