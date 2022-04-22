FONTANA – Buchanan County Conservation Board held a Geocaching Easter Egg Hunt at Fontana Park on April 16.
Over 60 individuals pre-registered to use a GPS (Global Positioning System) device to find egg caches located around the park. Naturalist Michael Maas set up 18 GPS waypoints in the devices to guide participants to the eggs and prizes. Maas gave special thanks to all of the volunteers who helped prepare and place the eggs, before hand and those who were available at the event to help people new to geocaching.
While each group could seek out all of the caches within a suggested two-hour time frame, they were asked to limit themselves to taking only one egg/prize from up to six caches. At each cache one egg contained a special ‘Golden Ticket’ where it could be redeemed at a special prize table at the Nature Center.
Before heading out, Maas gave a GPS tutorial and advice.
“Remember this is about walking around the park and enjoying nature,” he said. “Don’t keep your head down watching the GPS all the time.”