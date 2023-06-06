WARRENSBURG, Mo. – George Walker Rea, 92, passed away June 2, 2023 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.
His family will receive friends and family from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 S.W. Woods Chapel Rd, Blue Springs, Mo. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
George was born on May 12, 1931 to Martin and Louise Rea in Lathrop. He graduated from Lathrop High School in 1949 and attended Central Missouri for two years and then was drafted into the Korean War. He finished his schooling at the University of Missouri with a degree in Agriculture after he was discharged.
George married Sue Cates on January 12, 1956, and were married for 49 years. He was an avid golfer, liked to dance and enjoyed woodworking, making several frames for Sue’s cross stitch pictures.
George was preceded in death by his wife Sue; son Kyle; son-in-law Joe Burgoyne; brothers, Joe and Don; and sister, Alice. He is survived by his daughters Joni Burgoyne, Blue Springs, and Stefanie (Rick) Geitz of McLean, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Jodie Evans, Dubuque, Iowa; grandsons: Britton, Jason, and Austin Rea; brother, Jack Rea of Jefferson City, Mo., and sister Nan Cain of Kearney, Mo.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Veterans Assistance League, 1300 Veterans Road, Warrensburg, MO 64093. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of George and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com