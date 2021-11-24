INDEPENDENCE — Gerald A. Hull, 79 years old, of Independence, died on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. He was born on December 15, 1941, in Grinnell, the son of Richard Benedict and Esther Naomi (Morgan) Hull. He graduated from high school in 1959 and then completed the course of study at American Institute of Business in Des Moines. He and the former Mary Kay Bolton were married in Victor, in 1962. They later divorced. On July 30, 1977, he and the former Dixie Lee Main were married at the Kent Chapel in Brooklyn. Mr. Hull served with the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Before retiring he was a long-haul truck driver. He was a Life Member of the American Legion in Oelwein.
Mr. Hull is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dixie; two stepdaughters, Nancy (Jim) Klever and Julie (Rick) Lotz, both of Independence; one stepson, Mark (Linda) Main of Grand Junction, Colorado; and four step grandchildren and 10 step great grandchildren. He is also survived by four sisters, Elizabeth Pitzer of Pewaukee, Wis., and Una Mae Hull of Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.