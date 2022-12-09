INDEPENDENCE — Gerald J. “Jerry” Maiers, 90 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. He was born on May 29, 1932, in Luxemburg, Iowa, the son of Alphonse and Amelia (Helle) Maiers. He is survived by his wife Rita Rose (Werner) Maiers.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Visitation was at the church from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hazleton, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.