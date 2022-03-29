Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Gerald “Jerry” Fitzgerald, 76, of Independence, Iowa, died on March 24, 2022, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus.

The Reiff Family Center -Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

