INDEPENDENCE – Geraldine “Gerry” Williams, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on May 2, 2023, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center in Independence. She was 93 years old and maintained a good sense of humor throughout a five-year struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence with Rev. Paul McManus Officiating. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Gerry was born on September 25, 1929, in Dubuque, the daughter of Alphonse and Caro (Holbrook) Holz. She was a graduate of the all-girls school Visitation in Dubuque in 1947.
Gerry married Donald L. Williams on August 28, 1954, in Dubuque. In 1963 they made their home together in Independence and opened a variety store. Together they had four children and loved every minute together. Every year, Don and Gerry took a trip together. They traveled throughout the United States and Europe together.
Gerry and Don ran the store together for thirty-two years, until Don’s passing in 1986.
She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She sang at home all the time while doing house chores and taking care of her children, and her dogs.
She is survived by her children: John (Deb Hess) Williams, Parnell, Iowa, Janet Pananos, Kenner, Iowa, and Jean Williams, Madison, Wis.; six grandchildren: Keith Williams, Brian (Sami) Williams, Robin Eastman, Chris (Kellie) Williams, Nikki (Len) Raymond, and Tony Pananos; and ten great-grandchildren.
Gerry is preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse and Caro Holz; her husband, Donald Williams; and a daughter, Jane Williams.
