When you or someone you love has a serious illness, it can be difficult and very overwhelming. November marked National Hospice & Palliative Care month, and Cedar Valley Hospice joined other hospice organizations across the nation to provide education on how hospice and palliative care can help.
This year’s theme, Meeting You Where You Are, stresses the importance of how our care teams come into peoples’ lives at different stages of a serious illness to help manage their healthcare, medications and more – all while supporting their family members. Our team of experts come to you and provide care, wherever you call home. This often reduces hospitalizations, ER visits and the stress that can stem from dealing with a crisis.