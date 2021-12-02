Judy had one small but important part in the children’s Christmas program. She was to hold up the word “STAR” at the appropriate time. It seemed pretty simple – almost childproof – if you will. The letters were cut out of cardboard, covered with gold glitter, and attached to a stick. All Judy had to do was raise the stick with S-T-A-R on it. When the time came, the little girl, right on cue, held the stick up high. The audience roared with laughter.
At first the proud mother thought the congregation was appreciating her cute daughter. Then she realized why they were really laughing. You see, no one had told the little girl that there was a right way and wrong way to hold the stick. Consequently, when she raised the stick, the sign was backward. Instead of saying S-T-A-R the sign read R-A-T-S. It’s real important to get the order right, isn’t it?
When it comes to Christmas, we need to make sure we get the order right. Christmas is not a celebration about what we get, but what God gave. It’s not a holiday that commemorates all we’ve given to God. Instead, Christmas all about what God has given to us. With the big sales and slick ads and overly decorated houses in our neighborhood, it’s easy to get the order wrong. Christmas can become a time of busyness instead of a time of blessedness.
So, what steps can we take to make sure we get the order right? Here are some good suggestions:
1. Take Time for God. You only have so much time before Christmas is over. Set time aside right now when you will personally read the Christmas story (See Matthew 1-2 or Luke 1-2). You could even listen to an audio version of these passages readily available online or on your smart phone app. Not sure where to find one? Send me an email and I’ll give you a link to some of my favorites.
2. Take Time to Celebrate. Christmas is a time to party! Plan to get together with family and friends to honor Christ for coming to our broken world to save us all. Make plans to attend our Christmas Eve service on December 24th starting at 7:00 p.m. Let the message ring out over the hills and everywhere! Jesus Christ is born! Celebrate until you’re heart’s content – and make sure that Jesus is the center of all your activities. May your heart grow three sizes this Christmas as you take the wonder of the season in!
3. Take Time to Serve. That’s the Christmas spirit! There are amazing ways you can serve the Lord this Christmas. Ring bells for the Salvation Army. Deliver Meals on Wheels. Or strike out on your own and visit that neighbor you know who needs God’s love in their life right now. Be creative. God is!
I’d love to hear how you’re making sure you get the order right this Christmas. It takes a little effort. But when you remember what Christ has done for us, it really is the least we can do. Merry Christmas everyone!! Feel free to contact me anytime by email at pasotr@hopewesleyan.org.